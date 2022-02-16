Metra

Man Arrested After Metra Train Conductor Is Robbed at Gunpoint in the Loop

A man wanted for the armed robbery of a Metra train conductor was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The robbery occurred around 2:05 p.m. Tuesday as a Metra Electric Line train pulled into the Van Buren Street station, police said. A passenger who had boarded the train in Harvey approached a conductor, pulled out a gun and stole his cash, Metra police said.

Metra police issued surveillance photos of a suspect, and a man was taken into custody early Wednesday in Calumet City.

Charges are pending.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Metra
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us