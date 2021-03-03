O'Hare Airport

Man Accused of Living in O'Hare Airport for 3 Months Accused of Violating Terms of Supervised Release

The man accused of spending three months living in a secured section of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport could face new charges after he allegedly violated the terms of his release from jail before his trial.

According to prosecutors, Aditya Singh, who is under supervised release as he awaits trial, was found in bushes on an elevated railroad viaduct near the intersection of Kedzie Avenue and Taylor Street.

Singh’s ankle monitor led authorities to his location, and he is now back in custody at the Cook County Jail.

According to prosecutors, Singh lived for three months in a secured area at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, and was arrested in Oct. 2020.

A 36-year-old California managed to live at Chicago’s O’Hare International for three months, according to prosecutors and the Chicago Tribune. Lisa Chavarria reports.

Prosecutors allege that he had said he was afraid to fly home to California because of COVID-19 concerns, and he had survived in the airport by a variety of means, including getting free food from other passengers.

Singh is facing a felony charge of criminal trespass in connection with his O’Hare stay, and is also facing misdemeanor theft charges, according to prosecutors.

His next court date is scheduled for March 10, according to officials.

