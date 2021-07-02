Man, 67, Fatally Stabbed During Argument on CTA Bus: Chicago Police

A 67-year-old man died Friday after an unknown offender stabbed him during an argument on a CTA bus in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood, police said.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, the victim and offender got into an argument on a CTA bus, and at some point, the offender produced a knife, stabbing the victim in the neck.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

One person was in custody and being questioned by detectives late Friday.