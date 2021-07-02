cta stabbing

Man, 67, Fatally Stabbed During Argument on CTA Bus: Chicago Police

One person was in custody and being questioned by detectives late Friday.

A 67-year-old man died Friday after an unknown offender stabbed him during an argument on a CTA bus in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood, police said.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, the victim and offender got into an argument on a CTA bus, and at some point, the offender produced a knife, stabbing the victim in the neck.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Local

Dan Ryan Expressway 39 mins ago

Woman Injured in Shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway Near 49th Street

Fourth of July Weather 1 hour ago

Chicago Weather: Hot and Dry Fourth of July Weekend Anticipated

One person was in custody and being questioned by detectives late Friday.

This article tagged under:

cta stabbingChicago ViolenceCTAchicago crime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us