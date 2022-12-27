Man, 26 Robbed, Kidnapped in Lakeview, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating the robbery and kidnapping of a 26-year-old man that occurred in the Lakeview neighborhood Friday night.

The man was walking in the 800 block West Cornelia Avenue about 10 p.m. when two people wearing dark clothing and ski masks approached him, flashed a handgun and demanded his personal belongings, police said.

He was then forced into a car and driven to an ATM in Auburn Gresham more than 17 miles away, according to police.

The robbers withdrew money from his account, dropped the man off and fled the scene in the stolen car, police said.

The man refused medical attention, police said.

No one was in custody.