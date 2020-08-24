Major Zoom Outage Hits Chicago Area as Some Schools Begin Remote Learning

Zoom, the massive online meeting platform, is experiencing an outage Monday morning as some schools are set to begin fall classes.

The partial outage is affecting Zoom Meetings and Zoom Webinars, according to the company's status page.

"We have identified the issue causing users to be unable to authenticate to the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars, and we are working on a fix for this issue," the company posted on the status page.

Just before 10 a.m. CST, Zoom said it was deploying a fix to resolve the issue.

The website Down Detector, which tracks online service outages, says the outage appears to be centered in the northeast United States, but there are reports of issues in Chicago and other metropolitan areas.

The Chicago Blackhawks on Monday postponed their Monday morning press availability "due to technical difficulties with Zoom software," the team announced.

Meanwhile, multiple community colleges in the area also reported the outage.

Illinois Valley Community College said it was "aware of a large scale service issue with Zoom" and was monitoring the situation.

The college has become aware of a large scale service issue with Zoom. We will continue to monitor it. For updates, go to: https://t.co/rW2I6gZnqL — Illinois Valley Community College (@IVCCEagles) August 24, 2020

College of Lake County also reported the service outage and urged students to contact the school's technology help center with questions.

The Zoom video conferencing service is having an intermittent global outage that is affecting some video conference calls. They are working to resolve the issue.



Please contact the CLC Technology Help Desk at ext. HELP (4357), if you have any questions. pic.twitter.com/YMXytJsdxG — College of Lake County (@CLCIllinois) August 24, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.