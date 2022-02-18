Major Pile-Up, Delays Reported on I-65 Due to Semi Truck Crash

Indiana State Police are asking motorists to avoid traveling on Interstate 65 Friday morning after a semi truck crashed and caused major delays.

All lanes on I-65 northbound at mile marker 213.7 were closed Friday at 4:34 after a semi lost two steel coils and ran off the road, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield, causing an 8-mile backup.

"It's been a rough 24 hours for us," Fifield said. "We continue to have crashes and jackknife semis and our troopers are very busy, and our particular area of concern is on I-65."

The backup continued hours after the crash, as state police urged drivers to avoid traveling north on I-65 for their morning commute.

The following photo from police shows the traffic at 6:16 a.m. Friday:

Sanitation departments are working to remove snow to avoid more accidents, but it was nearly impossible to put salt on the roads while snow continued to fall during the winter storm, Fifield said.

Though highways continue to be cleared, blowing snow could cause a potential hazard to drivers throughout the day. However, despite the cold temperatures, sun in the forecast could melt some of the leftover snow surrounding the roads.