Luke Combs Releases 2021 Tour Dates in Chicago, Midwest This Fall

County singer Luke Combs announced performance dates for his 2021 tour in Chicago and across the Midwest coming this fall.

As part of his "What You See is What You Get" tour, Combs will be in Chicago on Nov. 4 and 5, followed by a St. Louis, Missouri performance on Nov. 6.

The tour begins in July in Alabama and will continue through December as the country artist travels the U.S. from coast to coast.

Let’s get this show on the road. pic.twitter.com/SiG12m1xDn — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) June 10, 2021

Combs latest album features songs such as Forever After All, Beer Never Broke My Heart and Lovin' On You. He is also known for popular country tunes like Beautiful Crazy and She's Got the Best of Me.

Tickets for the Chicago shows range from $45 to nearly $2,000, depending on seating. In St. Louis, tickets range from $165 to over $1,000, based on Ticketmaster.