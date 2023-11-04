Lucky winner takes home $400,000 jackpot on Lotto ticket sold at suburban convenience store

One lucky Illinois Lottery player is $400,000 richer this weekend after taking home a Lucky Day Lotto jackpot on Thursday's midday drawing.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Palos Heights, located at 6350 West 135th Street.

Over 16,000 winning tickets were sold for Thursday's midday drawing, with a total of over $440,000 being paid out to winners.

For selling the winning ticket, the 7-Eleven location receives a $4,000 bonus, 1% of the total jackpot winnings.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Those who get lucky on a lotto ticket have one year from the date of their winning draw to claim their prize, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game, with twice-daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.