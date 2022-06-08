Loyola's Lucas Williamson Set to Work Out With the Chicago Bulls

Loyola’s Lucas Williamson set to work out with Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The dream of making it to the NBA continues for former Loyola Rambler Lucas Williamson.

Williamson is set for pre-draft workouts with the Los Angeles Clippers on June 9, the New York Knicks on June 14 and the Chicago Bulls on June 18 according to Loyola's official release.

The university's statement highlighted some of the strides Williamson made in his final season with the team.

“This season, Williamson took on an even greater role at the offensive end of the floor and provided 13.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game, while starting all 33 contests and shooting 39 percent from three-point territory. He was even more impressive in Valley action, where he hiked his scoring output to 16.3 ppg, earning both First Team All-MVC and National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) First Team All-District 16 recognition.”

The Bulls have had some recent success with drafting local players.

Ayo Dosunmu was selected in the second round with the 38th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The former University of Illinois guard played a larger role for the Bulls than perhaps some expected as he was able to take advantage of his opportunities.

Williamson was part of the Loyola team that made the Sweet 16 in 2021 and the one that made it all the way to the Final Four in 2018.

The 23-year-old finished his collegiate career as only one of 23 players in program history to reach 1,000 points and 500 rebounds. He also ranks second with 223 three-point field goals made and 190 steals.

Williamson has already worked out with a number of teams including the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers to name a few.

The 2022 NBA Draft is set to be held on June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

