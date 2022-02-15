Lou Malnati

Lou Malnati's Closes All Pizza Restaurants Tuesday to Give Employees Day Off

Pizza ovens will be off at Lou Malnati's restaurants around Chicago and across the U.S. on Tuesday to give employees a day off.

The Chicago pizza chain announced that all locations will be closed Tuesday to observe Employee Well-Being Day.

"Our team members have always been the hardest working people we know, but especially so during these last two years. As a small token of appreciation, all locations will not be open on 2/15," Lou Malnati's said in a social media post.

Lou Malnati's will reopen its doors to serve Chicagoans deep dish pizza, salads and other classic dishes on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Lou Malnatilou malnatisemployee well-being day
