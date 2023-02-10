Looking for Something Unique to Do This Valentine's Day? We're Here to Help

Are you tired of the traditional dinner and a movie date? There are plenty of opportunities to shake things up this Valentine's Day by trying an out-of-the-box activity with your partner.

We've rounded up some cool, non-traditional activities to help you celebrate your love.

Here are 10 things to try out this V-Day:

Candle Making at Black Luxe Candle Co. -

"The Black Luxe Candle Making Experience includes a seat and all the supplies for one person to make a candle. During the class you will choose your favorite fragrance and vessel, then measure, mix and pour your very own candle in an instructor-led class."

Price: $60 per person

Where: 1252 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL

Perfume Making at Aroma Workshop -

"Create a new Scent (with the help of an expert perfumer)! You will be given a card listing all of the fragrances on our Scentbar. Explore our Scent Bar, finding scents that appeal just to you and an experienced perfumer will demonstrate on tester strips compatible combinations until you find your Signature Scent."

Price: Varies

Where: 2110 N. Halsted St, Chicago, IL

Baking Classes at Publican Quality Bread -

"Publican Quality Bread invites you in for an evening inspired by chocolate. Head Baker Greg Wade will lead attendees as you bake indulgent creations using dark chocolate, milk chocolate & cocoa nibs. Throughout class, sip on bourbon spiked hot chocolate as you bake."

Price: $125 per person

Where: 1759 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL

Ancient Bath at Aire Ancient Baths -

"The AIRE Experience includes our thermal tour in a unique environment where you can move freely. You will enjoy a journey of sensations as you walk through our baths at different temperatures, strolling through a unique architectural space in the city. Let yourself be guided by candlelight and the scent of orange blossom and complete your experience with a massage or ritual to achieve a state of total relaxation of body and mind."

Price: Varies

Where: 800 W Superior St, Chicago, IL

Axe Throwing at BATL Axe Chicago -

"We believe throwing a killer party should be fun, simple, and full of bullseyes. Whether it’s a night out with friends, a bachelor party, or team building event, book today to guarantee lanes on your preferred date. Never thrown before? No problem — our expert coaches are part of your BATL experience."

Price: As low as $30 per person

Where: 4842 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL

Immersive Art Exhibition at Immersive Van Gogh Chicago -

"Experience art like never before – lose yourself in 500,000 cubic feet of flawless projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. Wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail, and color – truly illuminating the mind of the genius...The exhibition is custom-designed to Chicago’s Germania Club – transforming the neoclassical into the magical."

Price: As low as $39.99 per person

Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace at Germania Place - 108 W. Germania Pl, Chicago, IL

Spray Paint Graffiti at Spray Paint 'n' Sip Urban Workshop -

"Grab some spray paint and unleash your inner street artist on your own Canvas! This interactive workshop will turn you into the artist and teach you all the steps along the way as you learn the ins and outs of working with spray paint and other elements of Graffiti and Street Art! Not the most creatively inclined person? Have no fear, you'll have a private instructor helping you out."

Price: $40 per person

Where: Studio W.I.P. at The Chicago Kedzie Plaza - 800 North Kedzie Avenue, Unit 208, Chicago, IL