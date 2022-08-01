Lollapalooza Recap: Arrests, Hospitalizations Decreased in 2022, Officials Say

Chicago officials say that hospitalizations and arrests were down year-over-year at the annual Lollapalooza music festival, with fewer than 20 arrests reported over the four-day event.

According to officials, refined security measures helped to reduce the number of arrests and citations this year, with 15 total arrests and eight additional citations issued during the festival, which took place from Thursday through Sunday.

In all, 68 concertgoers were taken to area hospitals due to a variety of ailments, according to officials with the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Arrests were down from 2021, when 19 concertgoers were taken into custody, and 31 were arrested in 2019, according to OEMC data.

Hundreds of thousands attended the four-day event, with bands like Green Day, Metallica and J. Cole headlining the festival.