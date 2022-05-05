Local Tulip Festival to Debut on Mother's Day This Weekend

Light up Mother’s Day with the bulbs that are beginning to bloom at Richardson Farm’s Tulip Festival.

While 600,000 tulips are rooted in the farm in Spring Grove, 100,000 of them are showing color with a few already popping open. Warm weather is expected to further the blooms along, according to the farm.

The tulips are blocked in the field by color, and one patch in particular will be adorned by all of them.

Alongside the blooms, the festival is hosting a number of activities ranging from games to photo opportunities.

Two local food trucks will be stationed on the lake-front grounds, and freshly-made donuts, popcorn and kettle corn also will be available at the farm. A wine tasting will run at the gift shop, too.

Dogs are welcome at the festival, according to the website, as long as the they are on a leash and play well with others.

The festival will open for the season at 11 a.m. Sunday. Tickets are available here, and parking will be free. Each purchased ticket will come with one tulip.