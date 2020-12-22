Local Restaurants Offer Holiday Meal Kits to Help Bottom Line Amid Pandemic

With coronavirus restrictions remaining in place, some restaurants hit hard by the pandemic are implementing new business strategies during this Christmas rush as they look to keep their doors open.

Stephen Oakes, the general manager of Mastro’s Steakhouse on North Dearborn, says that the entire strategy for 2020 has involved pivoting and adapting, and that’s exactly what the eatery is doing this holiday season, creating take-out holiday meal kits for Christmas.

“To see what we have all gone through makes us a little stronger and better,” he said. “We’ve never done take-out before.”

The kits can serve up to four people, and are still available for order, even on Christmas Day. Oakes hopes that the kits will help those who are too busy to cook, and help the restaurant’s bottom line.

Jesus Martinez, co-owner of The Outpost, says that he’s hoping to find similar success with takeout kits for the holiday season.

“We’re hoping we can help each other,” he said.

The restaurant is offering “heat and eat” packages, which features a choice of meat, tortillas, toppings, rice and beans. Families will also receive tortilla chips and guacamole with purchase of the packages, and customers can also add churros and other goodies to the carryout packages.