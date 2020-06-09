LIVE: Lightfoot to Discuss Coronavirus Impact After Chicago Cancels All Major Events

NOTE: The 1 p.m. press conference will be streamed live in the player above.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to discuss the coronavirus pandemic's impact on Chicago's finances Tuesday, shortly after the city announced it had canceled all major events through Labor Day.

Lightfoot was scheduled to hold a news conference beginning at 1 p.m., on Chicago's budget as well as details on funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act.

Lightfoot's news conference comes nearly immediately after city officials announced all major events through Labor Day would be canceled over concerns of large gatherings spreading the deadly virus.

The canceled events include Lollapalooza, the Taste of Chicago, the Chicago Air and Water Show at North Avenue Beach, the Chicago Jazz Festival in Millennium Park, Chicago SummerDance, Maxwell Street Market, the Jumping Jack program and more.

The majority of programming at the Chicago Riverwalk, the Chicago Cultural Center and Millennium Park was also canceled, officials said.

In announcing the cancellations, Chicago officials unveiled a slate of "new and reimagined summer events including at-home dance parties, drive-in movies, virtual concerts and community meals for frontline workers."