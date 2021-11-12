LIST: Where to Get Pediatric Vaccines for ‘Vaccination Awareness Day' in Chicago

Chicago Public Schools classes are canceled for "Vaccination Awareness Day" Friday so both parents and children can get their COVID-19 shots.

The move was made after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

“To ensure all eligible students have the opportunity to receive the vaccine as quickly as possible, CPS schools will be closed on Friday, Nov. 12, for Vaccination Awareness Day,” CPS said in a statement.

Faculty and staff will be given paid days off, according to officials. City employees in Chicago will also receive two hours of paid leave to get COVID-19 vaccines for themselves and their families.

The district said kids ages 5 to 11 will be eligible for a $100 Visa gift card if they get the two-dose vaccine. City employees will also get two hours of paid leave Friday if they get the shot for themselves or their families.

Parents and guardians looking for appointments can reach out to their healthcare provider, local pharmacy, or check http://www.chi.gov/YouthVax for other vaccination opportunities for anyone between the ages of 5 and 11.

At most vaccination locations, parents must accompany the child. Exceptions include CPS school-located vaccination clinics, school-based health centers, and some healthcare providers, with signed consent forms from a parent or guardian.

Here's a list of vaccination events across the city Friday:



Select Walgreens will offer pediatric clinics by appointment on Friday:

Not able to get an appointment Friday? Here's a look at other options for appointments this month:

CPS sites – CPS’ regional vaccination clinics and mobile school-based events will offer the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 to 11 starting Wednesday, November 10th.

Use this link to view the schedule for the clinics.

Use this link to view the schedule for mobile events.

Visit cps.edu/vaccinations for more information and vaccine opportunities.

Local pharmacies – Across the city, many pharmacy locations already have vaccines and more will receive doses in the coming weeks. Each has its own registration.

Walgreens: Register online, call your local Walgreens or 1-800-WALGREENS(1-800-925-4733)

CVS: Register online, call your local CVS or 1-800-679-9691

Mariano's: Register online

Walmart: Call 833-886-0023, Option 1

Chicago Costco Pharmacies: Register online for an appointment or call a pharmacy directly

CDPH will host family vaccination clinics at City Colleges of Chicago. These events will offer pediatric COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines, as well as Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and booster doses to all Chicagoans. Patients must be 18 or older to receive a J&J vaccine. All clinics will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is required and open now at www.chi.gov/YouthVax.