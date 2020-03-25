Lightfoot Reaches Out to CTU, SEIU to Discuss Proposal to Provide Care for Children of Healthcare Workers

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has reached out to two major unions in the city to try to help find child care services for hospital staff and health care workers.

Lightfoot has reached out to officials with the Chicago Teachers Union and the SEIU to express interest in having members care for the children of those medical workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The program would be voluntary, but the CTU has expressed concerns, saying there has been no agreement reached that would provide COVID-19 testing to volunteers or family members in the event that they become ill with coronavirus symptoms.

The union did say that there would be mandatory temperature checks for each child and staff member at the beginning of each day.

The union also wants answers on whether protective gear, or things like soap and hand sanitizer, would be provided to those who care for children.

Paid sick leave for those volunteering is also listed among the union's requests as part of the program, as well as discharging those volunteers from their normal CPS duties while they're caring for the children of medical workers.

NBC 5 has reached out to Mayor Lightfoot’s office for comment.