Lightfoot, CPD Supt. Brown to Discuss Safety as Mexican Independence Day Celebrations Continue

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police superintendent David Brown are poised to address safety surrounding Mexican Independence Day celebrations ahead of what's poised to be another busy night of festivities.

Lightfoot and Brown plan to speak at a 2:30 p.m. news conference at Harrison Park Fieldhouse, according to a news release from city officials.

For the past two nights, revelers have taken to the downtown area, celebrating with flag-waving caravans, resulting in traffic problems. As thousands took part in celebrations early Saturday, two men were wounded in separate shootings and a carjacking was reported on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Videos posted to social media documented another chaotic night in the Loop, with muscle car drivers drifting at gridlocked intersections, people climbing atop vehicles and setting off fireworks — and some throwing objects at overwhelmed police officers.