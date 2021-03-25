Chicago Police Officer Shot, Suspect in Custody in Brighton Park Incident

A Chicago police officer has been shot in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood and a suspect is in custody, officials say.

According to a Chicago police spokesperson, the officer is being transported to Mount Sinai. The officer's condition is unknown at this time.

A suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting, officials said.

A large police presence was observed in the 2400 block of West 46th Street by NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter.

We will update this story with new developments as they occur.