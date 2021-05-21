Large Fire Reported in Oswego; Residents Urged to Avoid Area

A large fire at what is believed to be a commercial area in Oswego has prompted a response from multiple Chicago-area suburbs.

The fire was reported Friday afternoon at 10244 Clow Creek Rd., but few details have so far been released.

The Oswego Fire Department confirmed they were responding to the scene.

Photos on social media showed a cloud of dark smoke billowing from the scene as crews worked to put out the flames.

The City of Naperville sent out a robocall to residents saying the suburb's police department is assisting Will County and urging people to stay out of the area.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries or what may have sparked the fire.

