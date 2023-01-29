Warm temperatures have prevented a winter wonderland from taking shape in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, but with readings finally getting back to their seasonal levels, one of the area’s most iconic attractions will make its triumphant return in the coming days.

According to officials, the Ice Castles in Lake Geneva will officially open for business on Saturday, Feb. 4, and will remain open for two weeks.

“Our icicles arches, ice slides, Illumination Grove, and other frozen fairytale features will be ready for you,” organizers said.

Tickets have been released for the event, with general admission tickets for those 12 and older starting at $25 and tickets for children starting at $17.

Lake Geneva's popular ice castles had remained closed in January after organizers said warmer winter weather made for challenging conditions.

An opening date of Jan. 27 had been targeted, but temperatures didn't cooperate until a series of disturbances brought snow and cooler temperatures to the region.

"Mother Nature has not been kind to us this January, so our opening date could be pushed back slightly," said spokesperson Melissa Smuzynski. "We hope that isn't the case, but ultimately, we need sustained cold temperatures in order to finish building the experience."

Turns out, you can't have ice castles without temperatures for, well, ice.

The experience, located in five cities across the country, includes features like ice slides, ice mazes and caverns, tunnels and crawl spaces made up of icicles and more.

According to a press release, the construction process for the experience began in early November, with ice artists building the entire attraction using icicles they grow, harvest and hand-place one-by-one, according to a news release.

This year, the attraction is also set to include a reimagined horse-drawn sleigh ride trail with new lighting features, and a host of whimsical winter characters who guests will be able to meet.

Tickets range from $25-$29 for adults, and $17-$22 for children 17 and under. According to organizers, advance purchase is recommended.

"Tickets MAY be available on-site if Ice Castles is not sold out," event officials say. "On-site prices are subject to higher rates."

Hours and dates vary by location. More information can be found here.