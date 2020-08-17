Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Among 2 Hurt in Beach Park Squad Car Crash

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy and another man were injured when a police car crashed into an SUV Saturday in north suburban Beach Park.

Authorities were called about 9:40 p.m. for reports of a person with a knife possibly trying to enter a home in the 13400 block of Victoria Lane in Beach Park, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

On the way there, a deputy driving west on Wadsworth Road hit a southbound Nissan Rogue in the intersection with Green Bay Road, the sheriff’s office said. The crash caused the Nissan to hit a Honda Civic traveling east on Wadsworth.

The deputy and the driver of the Nissan were hospitalized for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance team is investigating.