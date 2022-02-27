Lake County sheriff’s office

Lake County Police Officer Found Dead in Patrol Car in NW Indiana

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

A police officer has been found dead inside his patrol car in northwestern Indiana, according to authorities.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said the officer was a 51-year-old veteran of the sheriff’s department. The man’s identity and cause of death were not released.

The officer’s body was found Friday at 4:30 p.m. outside a Lake County courthouse in East Chicago. A civilian employee discovered the officer inside his squad car in the parking lot, according to The (Northwest Indiana) Times.

Authorities with the Lake County Coroner's Office and East Chicago Police Department were investigating.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Lake County sheriff’s office
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us