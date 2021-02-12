Kim Kardashian Surprises College Students Over Virtual Classroom in Indiana

Reality television star Kim Kardashian surprised a class of criminal justice students over Zoom at a northwest Indiana university Thursday.

Kardashian spoke to 28 students in a wrongful convictions class at Purdue University Northwest, discussing her work on wrongful convictions and mass incarceration, according to a release from the school.

Associate Professor Nicky Ali Jackson said Kardashian spoke about how she got involved with criminal justice, telling students of the importance of using social media to promote causes "because someone might be able to see it and be able to help."

“She is extremely articulate, very bright, and truly cares about justice. I was so impressed with her knowledge about the field," Jackson said. "She is not a celebrity who is just putting her name on a cause. She is actively involved in this cause.”

Jackson explained she has the idea for Kardashian to speak to her students after the television star visited virtually with a Georgetown University class last year. However, she kept the appearance a secret to surprise the online class.

According to a release, Jackson described her class' reaction to seeing Kardashian as having "that Macaulay Culkin look on their faces" from the "Home Alone" movie, with some students calling in family members to see.

“During this really difficult time, my students could really use a pick-me-up,” Jackson said. "The first thing [Kardashian] said was that she is honored and humbled to be on this call with the students and with me. She had heard about the work I have been doing.”

The Indiana students asked questions about the criminal justice system, being a mother, Kardashian's decision to pursue a law degree and her famed television show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."