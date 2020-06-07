kensoha

Kenosha’s Mars Cheese Castle Displays Message of Solidarity with Black Lives Matter Movement

A photo of the Mars Cheese Castle went viral this week for displaying the message "I cant breathe" on its iconic sign near the Wisconsin-Illinois border

An iconic Wisconsin landmark made big waves this week when it used a large sign to show the business' support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Owners of the Mars Cheese Castle in Kenosha utilized their high profile LED sign off Interstate 94 last Sunday through Monday posting the message “I can’t breathe,” the final words uttered by George Floyd, a black man who recently died while in police custody in Minneapolis, MN.

“I guess it comes back to our grandparents who started the business, Mario and Martha Ventura,” Michael Ventura told the Chicago Sun-Times, along with his cousins Natalie Broussard and Tyson Wehrmeister.

“They valued their fellow human beings and treated them with dignity and respect. They would say: Everybody gets treated like family at Mars. We couldn’t stay silent on this because we value our fellow human beings.”

This article tagged under:

kensohaGeorge Floydmars cheese castle
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us