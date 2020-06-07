Kenosha’s Mars Cheese Castle Displays Message of Solidarity with Black Lives Matter Movement

An iconic Wisconsin landmark made big waves this week when it used a large sign to show the business' support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Owners of the Mars Cheese Castle in Kenosha utilized their high profile LED sign off Interstate 94 last Sunday through Monday posting the message “I can’t breathe,” the final words uttered by George Floyd, a black man who recently died while in police custody in Minneapolis, MN.

“I guess it comes back to our grandparents who started the business, Mario and Martha Ventura,” Michael Ventura told the Chicago Sun-Times, along with his cousins Natalie Broussard and Tyson Wehrmeister.

“They valued their fellow human beings and treated them with dignity and respect. They would say: Everybody gets treated like family at Mars. We couldn’t stay silent on this because we value our fellow human beings.”