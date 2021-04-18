Kenosha Bar Shooting Leaves 3 dead, 2 Seriously Injured

Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured following a shooting early Sunday at a bar in Kenosha, Wis., officials said.

The shooting happened about 12:45 a.m. at Somers House Tavern, 1548 Sheridan Rd, according to a statement from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Three people were killed in the attack, the sheriff’s department said. Two other people suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to an area hospital in serious condition, the sheriff’s department said.

The shooter has not been located, according to the sheriff’s office. He is a male over 6-feet-tall and was seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s department said the shooting appears to be “a targeted and isolated incident,” and officials do not believe there is a threat to the community.

The three individuals killed in the shooting have not yet been identified.