Kenosha Authorities Plan to Hold 1 p.m. Press Conferences ‘Until This Thing Passes'

After releasing little information in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake and the unrest that followed, Kenosha authorities said Wednesday they plan to hold repeated 1 p.m. press conferences.

"Going to do something like every single day," Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said Wednesday, adding that they will continue "until this thing passes."

NBC Chicago will work to offer live streams of those press conferences each day in the player above.

Authorities announced their plans Wednesday afternoon following a third consecutive night of unrest over Blake's shooting. Tuesday night's protests resulted in three people being shot, two of them fatally.

