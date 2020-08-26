Kenosha Authorities Plan to Hold 1 p.m. Press Conferences ‘Until This Thing Passes'

Note: Watch the press conferences live at 1 p.m. CST in the player above

After releasing little information in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake and the unrest that followed, Kenosha authorities said Wednesday they plan to hold repeated 1 p.m. press conferences.

"Going to do something like every single day," Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said Wednesday, adding that they will continue "until this thing passes."

Authorities announced their plans Wednesday afternoon following a third consecutive night of unrest over Blake's shooting. Tuesday night's protests resulted in three people being shot, two of them fatally.