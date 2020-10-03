Calumet City

Juvenile Injured in Shooting in South Suburban Calumet City

A juvenile was injured in a shooting late Friday night in south suburban Calumet City, police said.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the 500 block of Douglas for a report of shots fired and located an injured boy. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was recovering.

A vehicle was struck by gunfire in the same incident, and the occupants drove to Hammond, Indiana, where they notified police of the damage.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Calumet City police at 708-868-2500.

