Justin Fields Wouldn't Play in Jets Game If Pain Remains the Same

Justin Fields admitted he’s hurting pretty badly from his separated shoulder. The Bears quarterback shared details about the injury he suffered in the late stages of last week’s loss to the Falcons, and how it feels now. Fields tested his shoulder in walkthroughs on Wednesday and said he could feel the injury on pretty much all of his throws, and even on handoffs.

“The pain is pretty high today just with throwing and stuff like that, finishing throws, just the pain with that,” Fields said. “I’m just going to work throughout the week to get that motion down, try to get that pain down a little bit and see what happens Friday night, Saturday. See how it goes."

Fields is no stranger to playing through pain. We’ve seen him shake off nasty-looking hits like it was nothing routinely. At Ohio State he played in the 2021 National Championship game with cracked ribs and a partial torn hip muscle.

"Big game like that, last game of the year, I've gotta damn near die for me not to play in that one."

But this Sunday is different. There’s no hardware on the line, and Fields doesn’t want to jeopardize missing more games if he tries to push through something now. So he’ll wait and see how he feels before telling coaches whether he feels good enough to go against the Jets. Fields did say, if the Bears had to play on Wednesday, he wouldn’t be healthy enough to suit up.

“Good thing we don’t play today,” Fields said. “We play in four days. So we’ll see how it feels in four days.”

