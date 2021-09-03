Jesse Jackson's Wife Released From the Hospital Friday

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.'s wife, Jacqueline, was released from the hospital Friday after being treated symptoms of COVID-19, according to a statement from family.

"Our mother is leaving the Northwestern Memorial Hospital and coming home," their son, Jonathan Jackson said in a statement. "Our family is grateful to God and the medical team that treated her and that is allowing her body to continue to heal from the COVID-19 virus."

As of earlier Friday, 77-year-old Jacqueline Jackson was moved out of the intensive care unit at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and into a "regular hospital room" where she had been breathing on her own "without any supplemental oxygen" for a few days.

Jacqueline Jackson has not been vaccinated, longtime family spokesman Frank Watkins previously said. He declined to elaborate.

According to a statement issued Friday, Jesse Jackson has since moved to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab and is continuing to receive intensive occupational and physical therapy for his Parkinson's disease.

"Both of our parents are continuing to receive excellent medical care, and we thank God for the progress that both seem to be making," their son, Jonathan Jackson said in a statement Monday. "We urge that you continue to keep them in your prayers because we know this is a serious disease.

In the same statement, the family urged all those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so "immediately."

The couple, married nearly 60 years, were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, family members announced Saturday, Aug. 21, with their age as a factor.

Jacqueline Jackson is also a civil rights activist who has traveled worldwide to advocate for causes. The couple has five children together.

Jesse Jackson, 79, a protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King, has remained active in calling for voting rights and other issues in recent years, even after revealing a Parkinson's diagnosis in 2017. During the pandemic, he has encouraged others, particularly Black people, to get COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccination rates among Black people have lagged behind white people.

Jesse Jackson received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in January at a hospital on Chicago's South Side.