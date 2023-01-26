Jaxson Stauber Becomes First Blackhawks Goalie to Win 1st 2 Starts Since 1971

Stauber becomes first Hawks goalie to win 1st 2 starts since 1971 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jaxson Stauber made a little history on Thursday, becoming the first Blackhawks goaltender to win his first two starts in more than 50 years. The last netminder to do so was Gilles Meloche in 1971.

Stauber turned aside 34 of 35 shots for a save percentage of .971 in a 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome. He also saved 2.75 goals above expected, per Natural Stat Trick.

"He looks really solid and calm in there," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said. "They're a big team and they get to the net and they were trying to get secondary chances there. He just makes a save, and even if there's some scrambling going on, he doesn't look scrambly.

"He's had two really good showings here and hopefully he just gets more comfortable as he goes."

Stauber won his first career NHL start on Saturday in St. Louis after stopping 29 of 32 shots for a save percentage of .906. His save percentage through two starts now is .940. Not bad.

Stauber, 23, signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Blackhawks in March of 2022 as an undrafted free agent.

