Jack Harlow, Pitbull and More to Perform at Jingle Ball 2022 in Chicago

iHeartRadio 103.5 Kiss FM's Jingle Ball is set to ring in Chicago's holiday season with a star-studded show featuring Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid and Macklemore.

The performances will pan out Dec. 5 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont. Other artists slated to take the stage are Lauv, Tate McRae, Ava Max, Jay and Nicky Youre.

This year's Jingle Ball tour will roll through eight additional cities, including Los Angeles, Miami and Atlanta, with the lineup of artists varying by city.

Detroit will also get a visit from the tour to its Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 6, with The Kid LAROI, AJR and Backstreet Boys scheduled for shows. Khalid and Macklemore will head to the city, as well.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Pre-sale tickets to all Jingle Ball shows will be available to Capital One Cardholders at 10 a.m. Oct. 4. For more information, click here. General tickets will be available to the public at noon Oct. 7 here.