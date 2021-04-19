‘It Touched My Heart:' Vigil Held to Honor Girl Killed in Weekend Shooting

Residents are finding ways to channel their grief and sadness into positive action after the shooting death of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams, who was shot and killed in a McDonald’s drive-thru on Sunday afternoon.

Dozens of people gathered outside of that restaurant for a vigil on Monday to honor the girl’s memory, and her grandmother was one of the mourners present.

“She enjoyed life, the little life she had,” her grandmother Lawanda McMullen said. “It touched my heart. I was going to break down, then I started talking to people and that calmed me down.”

Adams was killed Sunday afternoon while sitting inside of a vehicle in the drive-thru of the restaurant. Her father, who was wounded in the shooting, was potentially the intended target, according to police, and an investigation remains ongoing into the circumstances of the attack.

As the community continues to come to grips with the tragedy, 22-year-old DeShawn Nelson partnered with McDonald’s to honor Adams’ memory by handing out 300 Happy Meals to children in the nearby community as part of the memorial event.

“I’ve got a nephew, and he needs to feel safe around here,” Nelson said. “He should be safe to come to McDonald’s.”

Nelson also organized the release of balloons, many of them pink-colored since Adams’ favorite color was pink.

“I just hope my grandbaby is smiling in heaven,” McMullen said.