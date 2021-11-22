Starbucks

Is Starbucks Open on Thanksgiving? What You Need to Know

Not every location will be open, and the hours will vary depending on each store

Coffee may not be synonymous with Thanksgiving like turkey, mashed potatoes or pumpkin pie.

But for many planning to get a head start on the busy day – whether by shopping or cooking – it’s quite essential. To help coffee lovers get their much-needed caffeine boost, some Starbucks locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

But that won't be the case for every store, and some might open late or close early.

So you may want to see what's planned at your local Starbucks.

In a statement, a Starbucks spokesperson told NBC 5 that stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.

The company recommends customers use the Starbucks app to find a specific store's hours, order ahead and use contactless payment.

People can also find information about a location's hours by using the store locator on the company's website.

