Investigation Underway After Inmate Dies at Will County Adult Detention Facility

The Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is leading an investigation into the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive inside the Will County Adult Detention Facility, authorities said.

At approximately 11:44 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Will County Sheriff's Office were called to provide a police escort to a hospital for an inmate who had been found unresponsive, according to a news release from sheriff's officials. The inmate, a 78-year-old man from Crest Hill, was discovered by staff inside the medical unit of the facility.

Personnel from the Will County Sheriff's Office and Joliet Fire Emergency Medical Services attempted to perform lifsaving measures, but were unsuccessful. The inmate, who has yet to be identified pending notification of family, died at the scene.

Early indications suggest the inmate died as a result of a medical emergency, authorities said. The manner and cause of death are undetermined, pending the results of further testing and toxicology.

The investigation remains ongoing.