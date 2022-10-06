Investigation Underway After Hate Speech, Symbols Spray Painted on McHenry County Church

A church in unincorporated Wonder Lake has been the target of a hate crime.

On Tuesday, Pastor Susie Hill of Nativity Lutheran Church discovered disturbing spray painted words and symbols on the church's front exterior and front sign.

A volunteer removed the hateful damage on Thursday, but Pastor Hill said the hurt remains.

"It's just heartbreaking," she said. "We are people who serve. We are a small congregation with a food pantry that serves 400 to 600 families a month."

Pastor Hill wants to know why someone would target her house of worship, but the McHenry County Sheriff's Department is still searching for who is responsible.

David Goldenberg, the Midwest regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, said hate crimes are on the rise. In 2020, hate crimes hit a 20-year high.

"It is important to call it out for what it is," Goldenberg said. "Today it’s vandalism, tomorrow it could be an assault or worse. It’s really important to be there for the community, and it’s very important also to educate what these symbols are and what they mean."

Pastor Hill said her small congregation will continue to be there for the community and continue to serve, overcoming hate with love.

"You may tag us with hate, but we are not people of hate. And we are going to keep doing our ministry, keep serving, and we are going to keep loving as God called us to love," Pastor Hill said.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate. Anyone with information is urged to call or e-mail the tip line at TipLine@mchenrycountyil.gov.