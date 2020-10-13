Investigation Continues Into Shooting Death of Pregnant Woman in Jeffery Manor

Chicago police are continuing their investigation into the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old pregnant woman early Tuesday morning in the city’s Jeffery Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Children’s toys remain strewn about on the lawn of the home where Stacey Jones was shot twice in the back just after midnight Tuesday.

Jones, a mother with three children, was eight months pregnant when she was gunned down, and doctors at the University of Chicago Medical Center were able to deliver her baby, who remains in critical condition Tuesday night at Comer Children’s Hospital.

One of Jones’ neighbors recalls hearing gunshots just after midnight.

“First I heard one, then ‘pow, pow, pow,’” Allen Jones said.

Jones was a probation officer for the Circuit Court of Cook County. A letter to judges and employees from the Office of the Chief Judge explained that she worked for the court’s adult probation department. The note described her as a valued member of the team who joined the department in April of 2019 as a caseload officer.

Chicago police say they do not believe that the shooting was a random act, and that they do not believe it was racially-motivated. Their investigation into the violent act remains ongoing, and no suspects are currently in custody.