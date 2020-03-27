Indiana

Inmates at Indiana Prison Producing Face Masks, Gowns

Inmates at a state prison are producing a daily total of 200 protection gowns and 200 masks

Indiana Department of Correction

Inmates at the Miami Correctional Facility, a state prison in north central Indiana, are producing face masks, gowns and other essential items for first responders.

In a news release Friday, state officials said two production lines at the prison were producing 200 protection gowns and 200 masks per day. Additionally, the shop was in production of 650 12-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer.

The Indiana Department of Correction also plans to re-purpose an additional production line at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility to produce protective equipment.

The items produced by inmates will be worn by first responders and IDOC personnel, which will allow traditional PPE to be available for health care workers.

"I’m pleased to have the Department of Correction joining the ranks of Hoosier businesses, large and small, stepping forward in the fight against COVID-19," Gov. Eric Holcomb said in the news release. "Production of these items will lessen the strain on the supply chain, leaving more of these products available for Hoosiers."

