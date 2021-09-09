Infant Found Inside Car on Chicago's South Side With 3 Adults Suffering From Apparent Overdose

Chicago police say a 5-month-old baby was found inside a car with three people who had suffered an apparent drug overdose Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the three adults, two men and a woman, were found unresponsive in a vehicle in the 500 block of East 67th Street at approximately 11:13 a.m. Thursday.

A 22-year-old man was administered NARCAN by authorities, and refused further EMS services. A 23-year-old man was also administered NARCAN, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A third person, a 21-year-old woman, was taken to an area hospital, also in critical condition.

The infant child was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for observation. There has been no further update on the baby’s condition.

Authorities say a weapon was also recovered from the car.

An investigation remains underway.