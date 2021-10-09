Indiana

Indiana Woman, 74, Missing in Woods Found by Search and Rescue Dog

James Yu

A search dog has helped find a 74-year-old woman missing for seven hours in a northwestern Indiana wooded area.

The woman was located about 1 a.m. Friday, less than a mile from her home in Knox, southwest of South Bend.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that she was reported missing Thursday afternoon after walking back and forth to a neighbor’s house.

Authorities believe the woman took a wrong trail and became confused. A search and rescue team and Jakob, the tracking dog, began looking for the woman about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Local

Indiana 2 mins ago

Indiana Requiring New Special Ed Licensure for Teachers

Dan Ryan 2 hours ago

Woman Shot on the Dan Ryan Near Chatham

Jakob located her scent around 1 a.m. Friday and followed it to the woman who was removed from the woods on an all-terrain vehicle.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

IndianaSouth BendKnox
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us