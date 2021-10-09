Indiana Woman, 74, Missing in Woods Found by Search and Rescue Dog

A search dog has helped find a 74-year-old woman missing for seven hours in a northwestern Indiana wooded area.

The woman was located about 1 a.m. Friday, less than a mile from her home in Knox, southwest of South Bend.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that she was reported missing Thursday afternoon after walking back and forth to a neighbor’s house.

Authorities believe the woman took a wrong trail and became confused. A search and rescue team and Jakob, the tracking dog, began looking for the woman about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Jakob located her scent around 1 a.m. Friday and followed it to the woman who was removed from the woods on an all-terrain vehicle.