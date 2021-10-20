Indiana Town Offering $5,000 and ‘Grandparents on Demand' to Move

Greensburg, Indiana leaders and volunteers have found an innovative way of incentivizing new residents to relocate to their midwestern town.

With a population of just over 11,000 people, the Indiana town is offering $5,000, as well as $2,000-worth of gift cards, to move in the next six to 12 months, according to the offering.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The total incentive is worth $7,000, the website said, for the following requirements:

Must have a remote position or be self employed outside of Greensburg

Must be at least 18 years old

Must be eligible to work in the U.S.

The relocation also includes a year's membership to the local co-working space and YMCA, gift cards to the local farmers market, tickets to productions at the town's playhouse, visits to Lake Santee beach, home-cooked meals from neighbors and "Grandparents on Demand," among other items.

"Our friend Tami at the Decatur County Community Foundation and her husband (who also drives the school bus) happily offer babysitting hours and will stand in on Grandparents Day at school," the website description said.

Greensburg's population is 11,228 with an airport about two miles away and a median house value of $176,309, according to the website offering.