Indiana State Police

Indiana State Trooper Injured in Crash on I-80/94 in Hammond

Police sirens generic image.
NBC 7

An Indiana State Trooper was hospitalized Christmas morning after a crash on Interstate 80/94 in Hammond, Indiana.

The crash was one of several that happened before 8:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80/94 near Indianapolis Boulevard, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glenn Fifield.

A state trooper was taken to Community Hospital in Munster, where their condition was stabilized, Fifield said. Details concerning the crash, including whether anyone else was injured, were not immediately known.

Local

coronavirus in illinois 1 hour ago

Chicagoland Frontline Workers Reflect on Challenging And Emotional Year

chicago robberies 3 hours ago

Armed Robberies, Carjackings Reported in Lincoln Park, Lake View Neighborhoods: Police

All lanes on I-80/94 were reopened by 10 a.m., Fifield said, and crews were laying down salt on the roadway.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Indiana State PoliceHammondindiana state trooperinterstate 80/94
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us