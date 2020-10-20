Indiana State Police Issue Amber Alert, Say Missing 5-Year-Old Girl in ‘Extreme Danger'

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued in Indiana after a 5-year-old girl was reported missing Tuesday night.

According to Indiana State Police, 5-year-old Neveah O’Neal was last seen in Huntington at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday evening. Authorities believe the girl is in extreme danger.

The suspects were last seen driving a gold Ford Ranger extended cab truck with a toolbox in the truck bed.

O’Neal is described as a white female, standing 4-feet-5 inches tall and weighing 50 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and “Paw Patrol” pink tennis shoes.

Huntington is located 105 miles north of Indianapolis, according to state police.

Anyone with information on the girl’s disappearance are encouraged to call Huntington police at 260-356-7110 or to call 911.