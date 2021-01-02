2020 Presidential Race

Indiana Senator in Group Challenging Election Outcome

Indiana Sen. Mike Braun is among 11 Republicans who said Saturday they will challenge the outcome of the presidential election next week by voting to reject electors from some states.

Congress meets Wednesday to certify the Electoral College results that confirmed President-elect Joe Biden won.

The 11 senators said they will vote against certain state electors unless Congress appoints an electoral commission to immediately conduct an audit of the election results. They acknowledged they are unlikely to change the results of the election.

President Donald Trump, the first president to lose a reelection bid in almost 30 years, has attributed his defeat to widespread voter fraud, despite the consensus of nonpartisan election officials that there wasn’t any.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged Republican not to try to overturn the election.

