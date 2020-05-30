Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports Nearly 700 New Coronavirus Cases Saturday

A hospital staff member holds a coronavirus testing swab during the COVID-19 pandemic on May 4, 2020.
Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Nearly 700 new coronavirus cases were reported in Indiana over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 34,211 since the pandemic began.

In all, 693 new cases of the virus were confirmed Saturday, the largest single day jump in the state since 838 cases were reported on May 5.

According to the State Department of Health, 13 new deaths were also confirmed Saturday, bringing the death toll to 1,958. Another 167 deaths are still being classified as “probable COVID-19” fatalities.

Local

David Brown 38 mins ago

Lightfoot, Brown Implore Chicagoans to Keep George Floyd Protests Peaceful Saturday

Chicago Police Department 2 hours ago

More Than 100 Arrested, Several Officers Hurt During Protests Friday, CPD Says

Nearly 7,800 new test results were returned by state and private labs on Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of tests during the pandemic to 256,395. The statewide positivity rate currently sits at 13.3 percent.

State health officials also reported positive numbers in terms of the number of ICU beds and ventilators available statewide. According to data provided by ISDH, 39.2 percent of ICU beds are currently available, with 15.2 percent in use by COVID-19 patients. More than 83 percent of the state’s ventilators are currently available, with 4.9 percent of ventilators statewide in use by coronavirus patients.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus Indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us