Indiana Reports Nearly 500 New Coronavirus Cases, 12 Additional Deaths

The state of Indiana reported nearly 500 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, along with 12 additional deaths related to the virus.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 487 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by laboratory test results over the last 24 hours. Those new cases bring the total number of illnesses in the state to 31,376 since the pandemic began.

The 12 new deaths brings the state’s total number of fatalities to 1,824, with another 152 deaths classified as “probable COVID-19 fatalities.”

A total of 5,898 new test results were returned over the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 220,801. State officials say 14.2 percent of tests conducted since the pandemic began have yielded positive coronavirus cases.

New medical data from the state indicates that hospitals still have plenty of available ventilators, with 81.6 percent of the devices currently available statewide. Only 5.6 percent of occupied ventilators are being used by COVID-19 patients, according to the data.

Intensive care beds are less available, with nearly 47 percent currently occupied by non-COVID-19 patients. Of the state’s ICU beds, 37.5 percent are currently available, with 15.6 percent used by COVID-19 patients.

A new trend emerging in the demographic breakdown of coronavirus cases has seen state residents between the ages of 40 and 49 become the most impacted group by the virus. A total of 17.2 percent of cases diagnosed in the state are in individuals between those ages, barely edging out residents between 50-59 and residents between 30-39.