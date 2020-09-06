Indiana Reports 851 New Cases of Coronavirus, 2 Additional Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Indiana have confirmed an additional 851 cases of coronavirus Sunday, along with two additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data published by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 9,963 individuals were tested for coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with more than 18,615 total tests administered to those patients.

In all, 99,804 individuals in Indiana have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, with 3,140 total fatalities attributed to the disease.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate for all tests dropped slightly to 5.4% on Sunday, and among unique individuals tested, that figure also dropped to 7.4%, health officials said.

ICU bed availability remained stable with around 40.8% of those beds available statewide, and 81.5% of ventilators remain available for COVID-19 patients.