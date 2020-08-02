Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 784 New Cases of Coronavirus, 4 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Indiana reported 784 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with four more deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, 67,857 cases of the virus have now been confirmed statewide during the pandemic, with 2,775 deaths ruled to be connected to the virus.

Over the last 24 hours, 12,263 new test samples have been turned in to state labs, with 769,043 total tests performed during the pandemic.

Local

coronavirus illinois 49 mins ago

Illinois Reports 1,467 New Coronavirus Cases, 14 Additional Deaths Sunday

Kris Bryant 1 hour ago

Kris Bryant Tests Negative for Coronavirus After Dealing With Stomach Ailment, David Ross Says

Overall the state’s positivity rate now stands at 8.8 percent, while the 7-day rolling positivity rate declined slightly on Sunday, dropping to 7.3 percent.

According to hospitalization data provided by the state, 14.8 percent of the state’s ICU beds are currently in use by coronavirus patients, while 2.7 percent of the state’s ventilators are being used to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Indiana still has more than 37 percent of its ICU beds available in the event of a COVID-19 surge, while nearly 85 percent of ventilators are available for use.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus Indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us