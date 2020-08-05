Indiana Reports 740 New Cases of Coronavirus, 12 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Indiana reported 740 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, with 12 more deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest figures released by the Indiana State Department of Health, 69,975 cases of the virus have now been confirmed statewide during the pandemic, with 2,805 deaths ruled to be connected to the virus.

Over the last 24 hours, 7,207 new test samples have been turned in to state labs, with 792,225 total tests performed during the pandemic.

Overall the state’s positivity rate remained at 8.8%, while the 7-day rolling positivity rate rose slightly on Wednesday to 7.4%.

According to hospitalization data provided by the state, 14.1% of the state’s ICU beds are currently in use by coronavirus patients, while 3.2% of the state’s ventilators are being used to treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Indiana still has more than 32% of its ICU beds available in the event of a COVID-19 surge, while nearly 82% of ventilators are available for use.