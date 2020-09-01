Indiana Reports 721 New Cases of Coronavirus, 16 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Health officials in Indiana have confirmed an additional 721 cases of coronavirus Tuesday, along with 16 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data published by the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 7,095 individuals were tested for coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with more than 11,000 total tests administered to those patients.

In all, 94,891 individuals in Indiana have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began, with 3,093 total fatalities attributed to the disease. Another 219 deaths are being classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate for all tests stood at 5.5% on Tuesday, but among unique individuals tested, that figure was slightly higher at 7.1%, health officials said.

ICU bed availability remained stable with around 42.3% of those beds available statewide, and 83.6% of ventilators remain available for COVID-19 patients.